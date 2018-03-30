John Cena Blocks People IRL (Video), Fans On Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Needs Axxess Volunteers

- Above is a new College Humor skit with John Cena, featuring the only app that lets you block people in real life - Blockr.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will end Asuka's streak at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 66% voted no.

- WWE and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation are still looking for volunteers to work WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans next week. Details are at the link below: