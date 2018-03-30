Things got a little ugly at last Saturday's Impact Wrestling / Big Time Wrestling One Night Only: Cali Combat taping in Salinas, California.

As Big Time Wrestling talent Devin Danger was making his way to the ring, he approached a young girl in the crowd and went to shake her hand. As the girl tried to reciprocate, Danger pulled his hand away and spit his gum on her before heading to the ring. The girl's father wasn't having any of it, as he ran up to Danger at ringside and started nailing him with punches before the melee was broken up. You can watch the altercation in the video above.

Danger responded to the incident on Twitter last night, saying that he apologized to the child and her father for the incident, as seen below. He added that the gum wasn't meant to hit the girl: