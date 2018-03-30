Hulk Hogan Meets Triple H (Photo), Andre Doc Director On Vince McMahon Being Different Than Expected

- Scott Fishman has an interview here at TV Insider with Jason Hehir, who directed the upcoming HBO Andre the Giant documentary, which premieres on April 10th. During the interview, Hehir discussed meeting Vince McMahon for the first time about creating the film.

"[Vince] was a lot more subdued than I expected," Hehir said. "I didn't know what to expect, but I've seen Vince McMahon the character. I've seen him being interviewed on television and in action at WWE events and on TV. I know what his public persona is. He was a lot more subdued, a lot more quiet, a lot more solemn.

"It was clear from the moment I stepped foot in his office how deadly serious he was of the story of Andre being told the right way. He has an enormous amount of reverence for Andre the Giant. I think part of that is due to the fact that his father, Vince McMahon Sr., was one of Andre's best friends. I think Vince is very cognizant that we have one chance to tell this story, and it has to be told the right way."

- As noted, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, Mark Henry, Jimmy Hart and The Big Show were at Thursday's Los Angeles premiere for the documentary. You can check out a photo of Hogan and Triple H at the premiere below.