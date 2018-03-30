Vince McMahon's Reaction To The Ultimate Deletion Social Media Success

Vince McMahon and other people in WWE were said to be blown away by the social media success of The Ultimate Deletion match that aired earlier this month, according to Sports Illustrated. The hashtag for the match was trending worldwide at number one for three hours.

This could mean that there is a future for Matt Hardy and his Woken Warriors in the WWE Universe. SI also noted that the match was seen as a big success within the WWE office.

There's been speculation that Michael Cole's negative comments about the match were being fed to him by Vince and Vince being surprised at the success may add to that theory.

On a related note, it was WWE who chose not to air The Ultimate Deletion on their weekly Hulu broadcast. As noted, Hulu Support responded to a fan complaint with the following explanation: