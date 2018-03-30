Sting's WWE Commitments Change WrestleCon Booking, The New Day - Sasha Banks Video, WWE Stores In NO

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with The New Day promoting the recent WWE Photo Shoot episode on Kofi Kingston. Sasha Banks also appears in the video.

- In addition tot he huge WrestleMania 34 Superstore at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, there will also be merchandise booths set up at the New Orleans Marriott Hotel on Canal Street and the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on Poydras Street.

WWE will also have a merchandise trailer at Harrah's Plaza on the corner of Canal & South Peters Street. They are also turning the New Orleans Saints Team Store at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome into a WrestleMania Stadium Store, located between gates A & B. You can find full details on how to find official WWE merchandise in New Orleans at this link.

See Also WWE Merchandise Sales At Events Down Despite More Events And Attendance

- Prime Time Appearances announced this week that WWE Hall of Famer Sting had to change his WrestleCon schedule due to WrestleMania 34 Weekend commitments with WWE. This is likely referring to Sting's Axxess appearances. They announced the following: