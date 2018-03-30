Ric Flair Thanks WWE & Shawn Michaels, WWE Stars With Most WrestleMania Wins, Greatest Royal Rumble

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at Superstars with the most WrestleMania wins. Kane, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart are tied with 8 wins while Triple H has 9 wins, John Cena has 10 wins and The Undertaker has 23 wins.

- WWE announced today that tickets for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th will now be available on Friday, April 13th instead of March 31st.

As noted, this event will feature a 50-man Royal Rumble main event, Triple H vs. John Cena, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Ladder Match. The event will also feature all main roster titles being defended, except the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. Big names such as The Undertaker and Chris Jericho are expected to appear as WWE is making big money for the event, which will be the first under a new long-term deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event will air live in Australia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, and likely the WWE Network.

- Today marks 10 years since WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels did battle at WrestleMania 24 in Orlando, which was Flair's retirement match. The Nature Boy tweeted the following thanks to The Heartbreak Kid and the company today: