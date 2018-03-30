Jeff Jarrett Reveals WWE Special He's Filming, WWE Sends Well Wishes To Arnold Schwarzenegger, MMC

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking ahead to Tuesday's WWE Mixed Match Challenge finals with Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode.

- WWE sent well wishes to Celebrity Wing Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger today after he underwent emergency open heart surgery. They announced the following:

WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open-heart surgery 2015 WWE Hall of Famer, movie megastar and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in stable condition following emergency open-heart surgery in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The website reports that Schwarzenegger suffered complications during a catheter valve replacement, requiring an open-heart procedure that, as reported by TMZ, lasted "several hours." As revealed by Schwarzenegger spokesperson Daniel Ketchell, the action icon's first words after the procedure were actually "I'm back," in reference to his blockbuster "Terminator" films. WWE wishes Arnold all the best on his road to recovery.

See Also Jeff Jarrett On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared By WWE, If He Wanted To Sign Bryan In TNA

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett revealed on Twitter that he will be filming a Table For 3 episode during WrestleMania 34 weekend. As noted, WWE will be filming several episodes while in New Orleans, including one with Ronda Rousey. Double J tweeted this teaser: