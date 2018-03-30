Roman Reigns On Dealing With Negativity, The Future Of WWE And Wanting To Get Better, The Shield

Roman Reigns recently spoke with NOLA.com to promote his WrestleMania 34 match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

The Shield earning respect backstage and becoming the workhorses of WWE:

"We banded together and did our thing. We kept the mindset that we're going to leave this place better than we found it. If you have that mentality and you have the work ethic that all three of us have, it's very achievable.

"When they see you going out there and grinding and busting your a** every single night, they do gain a lot of respect for you. In that regard, I'm extremely happy with it. It's a lot of hard work, but I'm not here to just blend in. I'm here to be the best."

The future and wanting to get better:

"I want to continually get better. We're just scratching the surface here. That's how you really leave your mark is longevity. Being around for a long time, you have to essentially know your yard. Every nook and cranny of your yard. We can continue to push business and get better as a product and as a company. That's the main goal is to make more people aware of WWE. Continue to get bigger on a company basis."

Not being bothered too much by negativity that comes his way:

"I use it as motivation to fuel my fire a little bit. I'm going to continue to work. If you can use it as a little bit of gas to throw on your fire of success, then do it. If it's one of those deals that you just need to act like you're bulletproof and no-sell it, then do it that way.

"There's all kinds of negativity, all different types of hate. It depends on how much you can handle. It's who you are, where you come from and where you're trying to go, that's all that really matters."

Source: NOLA.com