Rey Mysterio Addresses Rumors That He Will Be Competing At WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio appeared on Below The Belt this week, which is hosted by former UFC Heavyweight Brendan Schaub. The former WWE Champion addressed rumors that he would be appearing at WrestleMania this year.

There had recently been reports that Mysterio would be working with John Cena at WrestleMania. Sports Illustrated reported this week that Mysterio is expected to work WrestleMania if he's healthy, and that Vince McMahon is considering having Mysterio as Braun Strowman's tag team partner against Cesaro and Sheamus. Mysterio noted that he's not going to be able to wrestle at the event due to the tear of his left biceps that he suffered earlier this month at a Northeast Wrestling show.

"Unfortunately I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago," Mysterio said. "I opted not to get surgery. It's a full tear, but I'm just going to sit back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I'll be back next month."

Mysterio said that while he won't be wrestling at the show, he's looking forward to it.

"This one's going to be off the hook," Mysterio noted. "There's going to be a lot of good matches."

Mysterio has been negotiating with WWE regarding a return and reportedly met with WWE doctors in Birmingham, Alabama a couple of weeks ago to get checked out. He appeared at last Sunday's New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Long Beach, CA and teased a future match with Will Ospreay. He is also scheduled to wrestle several independent dates in May.