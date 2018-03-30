This Week's Impact Wrestling Draws Best Viewership Since 2016

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring World Champion Austin Aries winning the Title vs. Title main event over Grand Champion Matt Sydal to become a dual champion, drew 399,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 362,000 viewers. This looks to be the best Impact viewership since The Final Deletion episode in July 2016, which drew 410,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week's show ranked #116.

MLB topped the night with 3 million viewers for Opening Day coverage while the NBA drew almost 3 million viewers for 2 games.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily