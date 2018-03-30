WrestlingInc.com

This Week's Impact Wrestling Draws Best Viewership Since 2016

By Marc Middleton | March 30, 2018

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring World Champion Austin Aries winning the Title vs. Title main event over Grand Champion Matt Sydal to become a dual champion, drew 399,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 362,000 viewers. This looks to be the best Impact viewership since The Final Deletion episode in July 2016, which drew 410,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week's show ranked #116.

MLB topped the night with 3 million viewers for Opening Day coverage while the NBA drew almost 3 million viewers for 2 games.

Impact Wrestling Results (3/29): Title Vs. Title, Lashley Takes On Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards - OVE
See Also
Impact Wrestling Results (3/29): Title Vs. Title, Lashley Takes On Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards - OVE

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers
January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers
January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers
January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)
February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)
February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers
February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers
February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers
March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers
March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)
March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers
March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers
March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers
April 5th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers
2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Results

Most Popular

Back To Top