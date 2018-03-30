Paul Heyman On His WrestleMania Weekend Show, HHH & Stephanie McMahon Talk Andre Doc, Braun Strowman

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Braun Strowman's need for a tag team partner at WrestleMania 34 for the title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar.

- Paul Heyman recently spoke with Newsweek to promote his "Evening with Paul Heyman" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans at the Joy Theater. This will be the first time Heyman's one-man show is held in the United States.

"I'm interested in this event because there's nothing for me to do except be prepared to riff," Heyman said. "Ever since the first show we did in London, we came to the realization that the show is truly in the hands of the audience. This is taking the concept of audience participation to the extreme because we let the audience dictate what they want to see."

- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following after attending Thursday's premiere for the HBO Sports documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which premieres on April 10th.

I just saw the #AndreTheGiant documentary and was blown away. There was so much to his story that I didn't know and I'm so grateful to @HBO @BillSimmons the team @WWE and everyone involved for sharing it with the world. Tune in to HBO on April 10th at 10PM EST! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 30, 2018