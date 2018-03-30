Triple H On How 205 Live Has Been Doing Under Him, What His Responsibilities Are For The Show

Triple H took part in a media call this afternoon to promote next week's NXT Takeover: New Orleans event. During the call, I asked Triple H about the added responsibility of now overseeing 205 Live while running NXT and about the possibility of changing when 205 Live is taped. The show is currently taped immediately following SmackDown Live and Mixed Match Challenge, which often results in a quiet crowd. While Triple H didn't answer about changing how 205 Live is taped, he did talk about his new responsibilities with 205 Live.

"[Vince McMahon] likes to say that his job is to keep us busy and he's extremely good at it," Triple H said. "It's a creative addition, but it's one that I enjoy and welcome."

He noted that his role is to oversee the show and provide direction while others work on the details.

"There's a great team that helps to structure that event and I'm kind of the final process in that," Triple H explained. "What's nice about that is being able to give them some direction in a long term format and then letting them create that and then just kind of guiding them along that creation. With 205, I'm not crossing every T, dotting every I and writing every moment. There is much more of an oversight. As all of these responsibilities become more and more and as you take on more and more, as things grow, you have to be able to take things off your plate and step back. Having the oversight of stuff and not necessarily being in the weeds of all of it is helpful."

Triple H added that he's happy with the direction of the show, and noted that viewership has been up.

"I'm happy in the direction that 205 Live is going in, I think it's working very well," he said. "Viewership is up, fans seem to be enjoying it on social media and the feedback we're getting on it, they seem to be enjoying it. The reaction is up and it's trending from where it was before.

"At the same time, NXT is doing well and the viewership is way up and the excitement for it is way up. I'm happy with all of it and as long as fans are enjoying it, it's a good thing."

You can listen to Triple H's comments about 205 Live in the video above.