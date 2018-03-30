New WWE Network April Content, Mark Henry On Andre The Giant (Video), Johnny Gargano Explains Axxess

- Above is video of 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussing WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant at last night's Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming HBO Sports documentary on Andre. Henry says Andre did lead as an example for him because a young Henry was a fan. The World's Strongest Man recalls his grandmother taking him to see Andre and says he never forget that and it was one of the top 10 moments of his life. Henry said, "How could I not look at him as being an inspiration?"

- WWE announced today that the following new Collections will be added to the WWE Network on Monday - WrestleMania Theater, Andre the Giant, Finn Balor: Worldwide Sensation. They also confirmed that more than 50 hours of WCW Saturday Night will be added to the Classic Content Collection with 10 episodes. You can see full details on April's Collections at this link.

- Johnny Gargano is keeping the "gone from WWE NXT" storyline going with a tweet that explains how he is still able to appear at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans next week. You can read his tweet below. As noted, Gargano will face Tommaso Ciampa in an Unsanctioned Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" but he will be banned from the brand if he loses.