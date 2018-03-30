WWE Drops SmackDown Top 10 Rankings System?

It's believed that the SmackDown Top 10 rankings system has already been scrapped, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The gimmick was first launched on February 6th but the list hasn't been used since the March 13th episode.

The rankings system was announced by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. The idea was that Superstars would cast the votes but they could not cast a vote for themselves. Bryan and then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon would use the list when making decisions on blue brand title matches and storylines.

While WWE hasn't used the list in a few weeks, we did a WrestleMania 34 feud out of it. The build for the WWE United States Title feud with champion Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal used the rankings system. As noted, Rusev was added to the WrestleMania match to make it a Fatal 4 Way due to the recent Rusev Day popularity and merchandise sales.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.