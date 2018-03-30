Official Statement Regarding MLW's National TV Deal

As noted, Major League Wrestling signed a television deal with national network beIN Sports. MLW will be a part of beIN Sports' "Friday Night Fury" fight block at 8 p.m. ET, with a replay airing at 11 p.m. ET, starting April 20th. The following press release was sent to us:

Network to Broadcast Major League Wrestling: FUSION as Part of Its Weekly Programming Line-up

MIAMI, FL – March 30, 2018 – beIN SPORTS has added Major League Wrestling® to its impressive and diverse list of sports coverage. Beginning on April 20th, beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling: FUSION, a weekly professional wrestling television series produced by Major League Wrestling (MLW) and created by MLW's CEO, Court Bauer.

The weekly program will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action. Major League Wrestling: FUSION will take fans inside the ring as some of the biggest stars in the sport, including MVP, Low Ki, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jimmy Havoc, Barrington Hughes, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and many more battle it out for championship gold to truly prove who is the best of the best.

Major League Wrestling: FUSION will air on beIN SPORTS throughout the 52-week-long season providing a 60-minute weekly adrenaline rush for fans nationwide.

"We are thrilled to be adding Major League Wrestling to our programming line-up—bringing beIN SPORTS' loyal viewers a front row seat to the high-energy action in the ring," said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS' Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. "At beIN SPORTS USA, providing passionate sports fans with coverage of world-class sporting events and content is what we strive for, and will continue to deliver with the addition of MLW."

"This is a big day for Major League Wrestling," MLW CEO, Court Bauer said. "We're excited to be part of the beIN SPORTS family. To have Major League Wrestling on the fastest-growing sports network in the world and aligned with some of the most prestigious sports properties is a big deal."