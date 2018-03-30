Paul Heyman On If Anything Can Bring CM Punk Back To WWE, Hulk Hogan, Mania Match With Most Interest

Digital Spy has an in-depth interview with Paul Heyman, who was promoting WrestleMania 34. Below are a few highlights:

If anything could bring CM Punk back to WWE:

"I don't think Phil Brooks thinks about WWE at all anymore. I would hope that he doesn't. I would hope that he is of the focused mindset in propelling himself into the ranks of UFC. I don't think it's a matter of positioning or money or spotlight anymore. I think it's a matter of his dream is to become a successful UFC fighter and he doesn't even have a thought regarding WWE, at least I would hope that he doesn't. Because I don't know how it would be considered productive for him to do so."

If he would welcome Hulk Hogan returning to WWE:

"I'm not a ticket buyer. Nor am I part of the target demographic that is catered to to subscribe to the WWE Network. So whether or not I want Hulk Hogan back in WWE is irrelevant. It's whether the audience and the advertisers and the sponsors and the chairman of the board want Hulk Hogan back in WWE. And when those stars align Hulk Hogan will be back and until then he won't. My opinion on Hulk Hogan coming back to WWE, whether pro or con, is irrelevant and so is everyone else's besides the audience itself, the sponsors themselves and the chairman himself."

Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns should headline over AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania:

"Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns is the main event of this year's WrestleMania because there's more interest in this match than there is in any other. Period. Exclamation point. That's the match that sells this show. All these other matches are very intriguing. Each one of them is worthy of insight and preview and speculation. But only one can be the true main event. Only one can be the match that's listed in the history books as: This was the most important. This drew the attention, this is what we banked on. And on Sunday, April 8, 2018, WrestleMania 34 we are banking on Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns in the main event.

"That's no disrespect to anyone else who plays a vital role on this show. It really isn't. AJ Styles versus Nakamura is a fascinating match-up. Ronda Rousey in her debut teaming with a fellow Olympian Kurt Angle against the First Couple of the WWE Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Fascinating match-up on so many different levels. John Cena having called out The Undertaker is of a historic nature that can't be oversold. And again, what a fantastic thing to speculate about. But there's only one true main event. And that main event happens to be Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns. If someone else in this time period before WrestleMania can create such interest that the show's fortune rides on them, then they will replace Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania. But until that happens I think we have enough on our side of the argument to continue the public interest and the public intrigue in this match."

Heyman also discussed Daniel Bryan being cleared by WWE, why Goldberg wanted to be inducted by him, why Ronda Rousey's UFC losses don't take away from her mystique and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.