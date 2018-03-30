Brooke Hogan On Mark Henry Saying He’s Not Ready For Hulk Hogan To Return To WWE

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with the son and daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Nick Hogan and Brooke Hogan at the airport.

Nick already knows what the reporter is going to ask about when he approaches but says he doesn't know anything about Hulk returning at WrestleMania 34. Brooke says says she thinks The Hulkster should go to New Orleans but she claims she doesn't know anything about a potential return. Nick added, "I think he should run down there and bodyslam everybody."

Nick and Brooke claimed they're kept in the dark because their dad knows they will talk to reporters.

When asked about recent photos of Nick in the gym with his dad, Nick talked about what kind of shape Hulk is still in.

"He's 64 and he still weighs 300 and something pounds," Nick said. "And he warms up with my max. I'm pushing as hard as I can and he's like, 'Hey I'm just warming up.' Physically, he's insane."

The reporter also asked about recent comments made by 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry about Hogan possibly returning soon. When asked about Hogan appearing at last night's premiere for HBO's Andre the Giant documentary during an interview with Busted Open, Henry said others aren't ready for Hogan to return due to the racist comments debacle from 2015.

"On the 29th is the opening in Los Angeles and [Hogan is] in it," Henry said. "It's kind of a deal where you have to accept it. He's a public figure. It doesn't mean that everything he's done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation. I sit on the chair of the delegation and they're not ready. I've had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there's a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall."

Henry was asked to clarify what he meant by "the delegation." He responded, "The delegation is pretty much all of the more established African-American wrestlers in the country and in the world for that matter. There's not a wrestling promotion that doesn't house someone from the delegation."

Henry also said he's like to see Hogan do more "community service and outside work" before Hogan returns. He said, "Support for programs, even create a program that deals with diversity in the workplace."

Regarding a possible WrestleMania 34 appearance by Hogan, Henry said: "I'm very rarely shocked, but in that case, I don't know if I'm ready. I think there's a lot to be done," Henry said. "I believe that everybody should be given a second chance, but I also believe that you have to own your issue - whatever that issue - you gotta try to make closure on everybody else's behalf, not just yours."

Nick said he had no response to give to Henry's comments but Brooke offered her thoughts on what The World's Strongest Man had to say.

Brooke said, "I think Mark Henry is just afraid of the 24 inch pythons, brother."

Joshua Gagnon and Busted Open contributed to this article.