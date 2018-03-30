WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Augustine (3/30): Aleister Black Squash, War Machine, Ricochet

By Marc Middleton | March 30, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Augustine (3/30): Aleister Black Squash, War Machine, Ricochet Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in St. Augustine, Florida:

* War Machine defeated TM61

* Buddy Murphy defeated Christopher Dijak

* Dakota Kai and Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Ricochet did a babyface in-ring promo

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner

* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford after interference from Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves in just a few seconds. Zelina Vega came into the ring to play mind games with Black after the match

* Kassius Ohno and Mark Andrews defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss. Cutler and Blake did a run-in after the match but The Street Profits took them out

