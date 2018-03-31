Sound Off: Who Should Be Braun Strowman's Partner At WrestleMania 34?

Earlier this week on Raw, Braun Strowman offered up the deal if Sheamus could defeat him in a one-on-one match, he would let the Raw Tag Team Champions know who his partner would be at WrestleMania 34. Braun ended up winning the match and kept the information to himself.

Today's question: Who should be Strowman's partner at WrestleMania 34?

