Brock Lesnar Gets His Last WWE Win At Live Event On Friday?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appeared at last night's WWE live event in Boston where he took on Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. In the tweet below, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso said the match lasted just under five minutes with Lesnar hitting an F-5 on Kane for the pinfall victory.

While nothing is certain, it's expected Roman Reigns will win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, so last night could be the last Lesnar victory we see for awhile in the WWE.

In just over five minutes, Brock Lesnar retains his Universal title - and wins possibly his last WWE match for the considerable future - by pinning Kane #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/J8p8VOuF5J — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) March 31, 2018

As noted, Lesnar isscheduled for this Monday's Raw in Atlanta, which is the last Raw he is advertised for.

Lesnar's contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 34. Triple H was asked about Lesnar's contract status during a media call last week, and noted that Lesnar has not re-signed yet.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes," Triple H said, via News 18. "Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on."