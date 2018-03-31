ROH Episode 340 Recap: Marty Scurll & Hangman Page Vs. The Boys, Matt & Flip Finally Shake Hands



Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia make their entrance for an in-ring promo. Taven talks about there being a conspiracy in Ring Of Honor against The Kingdom. Taven talks about how Cody can bring his wife, a bear and a whole circus down to the ring but TK and Vinny get kicked out of the place. Taven says that they will kill the conspiracy and get the Six-Man Tag Titles back. ROH Enforcer Bully Ray makes his entrance to confront The Kingdom. Bully questions if they ever get tired of complaining about a conspiracy. Bully says there is no conspiracy. Bully says that maybe they just suck. Bully informs The Kingdom that they are not needed at Supercard Of Honor and that they no longer have a match at the Pay-Per View.

Kelly Klein and Mandy Leon make their entrances.

Women Of Honor Championship Tournament Match:

Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon

They exchange slaps to the face. Leon ducks a clothesline attempt by Klein. Leon chops Klein. Klein hits a Back-Breaker on Leon. Klein hits a Snapmare on Leon. Klein sends Leon into the corner before clotheslining her. Klein connects with a boot to Leon. Klein pins Leon for a two count. Klein locks in a headlock, Leon fights out of it. Klein splashes Leon in the corner. Leon eventually is able to hit her Astral Projection finisher on Klein. Leon pins Klein for a two count. Leon locks in Havana Dreams on Klein. Klein appears to tap, out of sight of the referee. Klein kicks Leon before suplexing her. Klein locks in her End of the Match guillotine choke on Leon. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Jay Lethal is briefly shown backstage. Lethal hypes his tag title match with Hiroshi Tanahashi against ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) at Supercard Of Honor.

Bullet Club's Adam Page and Marty Scurll make their entrances. Scurll is in a suit and has an eye patch on. The Boys (with ROH World Champion Dalton Castle) make their entrance. Castle joins the commentary team.

Adam Page & Marty Scurll vs. The Boys

Scurll starts the match. Scurll has words with one of The Boys before tagging in Page. After reading a test of strength, Page strikes one of The Boys in the face as we head into a commercial break.

One of The Boys eventually kicks Page in the face before connecting with a missile dropkick from off the top turnbuckle as well. Page strikes one of The Boys on the face before connecting with a Back Elbow to the other. Page launches one of The Boys into a forearm strike. Scurll has words with Dalton Castle at ringside. Page hits the Buckshot Lariat on one of The Boys before pinning him for the win.

Winners: Adam Page & Marty Scurll

Scurll holds the World Title up at ringside after the match before setting it on the ring apron.

Silas Young and ROH Television Champion Kenny King are briefly shown brawling backstage. Young sends King into a garage door.

King an Young fight their way out into the arena. Security tries to stop them from fighting. King and Young take out the security and continue brawling. Security eventually manages to separate them. Bully Ray comes to ringside. Young grabs a microphone. Young demands that Bully give him a rematch for the Television title. Bully gives a microphone to King. King talks about being sick of Young's fake tough guy image. King informs Young that their rematch will be a Last Man Standing Match.

So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

Flip Gordon vs. Scorpio Sky

After exchanging kick attempts, Gordon hits a Snapmare on Sky. Gordon dropkicks Sky. Sky drives his hip into Gordon. Gordon hits a shoulder block on Sky. Gordon hits a head-scissors on Sky. Gordon hits Senton over the top rope heading into a commercial break.

Gordon eventually goes for the Samoan Pop, Sky fights out of it. Gordon hits a Springboard Sling-blade on Sky. Christopher Daniels comes down to the ring and gets up on the apron. Frankie Kazarian comes into the ring and attacks Gordon from behind as Daniels distracts the referee. Gordon flips out of a Back Suplex attempt by Kazarian. Kazarian runs towards Gordon, Gordon pulls the top rope down to send Kazarian out of the ring. Gordon hits a Wheelbarrow Roll-Through into a Roll-Up on Sky for the three count.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Kazarian and Daniels come into the ring after the match. Kazarian, Daniels and Sky all stomp on Gordon. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) run down to the ring to chase off So Cal Uncensored. Matt extends his hand to Gordon. So Cal Uncensored watches on from the entrance way. Gordon teases leaving the ring before coming back to shake Matt's hand. Matt pulls Gordon in for a hug. Nick hugs them both as well. Bully Ray comes back out and says that Flip has earned his spot in Ring Of Honor. Bully books Flip Gordon & The Young Bucks against So Cal Uncensored in a Ladder Match for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship at Supercard Of Honor.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.

