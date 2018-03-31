Hulk Hogan Responds To Mark Henry Saying That He Should Apologize For Past Racist Rant

TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan after making an appearance at the premiere in Los Angeles for HBO's Andre the Giant Documentary. Hogan was asked if anything progressed between WWE and himself in regards to a potential return. Hogan cracked a joke initially.

"Yeah, we established what everybody already knew," Hogan said. "I challenged Triple H, he's afraid of me."

Hogan then responded with a more serious answer.

"Oh, I don't know, we were all talking about Andre [the Giant] last night."

He was then asked about Mark Henry and others not being ready for Hogan's WWE return and Hogan apologizing for previous comments he'd made. Hogan agreed, kind of.

"I just heard [Henry] made a comment on TMZ about it and that I should apologize," Hogan responded. "I totally agree, but not to black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. Yeah, what I said was way out of line, I'm forever sorry for that, but I never heard Mark Henry say that, he's my boy, man."

When asked more about his relationship with black wrestlers, Hogan said he was friends with everyone.

"I'm friends with all the guys, man," Hogan stated. "I'm friends with all the guys, come on."

Earlier this week, Mark Henry was on Busted Open and gave his thoughts on Hogan's potential return to the WWE.

"It's kind of a deal where you have to accept it. He's a public figure," Henry said. "It doesn't mean that everything he's done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation. I sit on the chair of the delegation and they're not ready. I've had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there's a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall."

