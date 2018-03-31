What Did WWE List As The Greatest WrestleMania Ending?, AJ Styles & Bobby Roode, Charlotte's Theme

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video on the greatest endings to WrestleMania events. Some of the endings included The Rock passing the torch to John Cena, The Undertaker retiring Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan defeating Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels defeating Bret Hart for the WWF title and Seth Rollins cashing in Money In The Bank. Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 topped the list.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh will be in one car while former TNA stars Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles will be in another. Below is the synopsis:

"AJ Styles and Bobby Roode reunite to find out they have zero in common, while Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh brave the elements on the road!"

- Below is a clip of Bourbon Street brass band The Soul Rebels performing the theme song of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on the streets of New Orleans: