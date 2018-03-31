- Above is Adam Cole vs. Matt Taven (with Truth Martini and Scarlett) vs. Matt Hardy in a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the ROH World TV Championship at Supercard of Honor VII. Taven was able to retain the title by pinning Cole.
- NJPW spoke with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and asked him about what "Strong Style" meant to him. Okada responded (translation by Chris Charlton): "To be honest, I don't know what Strong Style is, what it's meant to be. I know I'm the champion. That means I'm strong. I have Style. So I guess I'm the most Strong Style."
- Earlier this month, Cody faced Flip Gordon at ROH Manhattan Mayhem where if Gordon won the match he was going to be included in Cody's All In September 1 show in Chicago. Cody would end up winning that match. Cody decided to give Gordon another shot by asking fans who they'd rather see at All In: Flip Gordon or Pharaoh (Cody's dog). With 52% of the vote, Pharaoh won, so looks like Gordon is still off the show.
