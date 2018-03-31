WWE announced Jimmy Hart will be inducting Hillbilly Jim into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE's full announcement:
"Hillbilly Jim often found himself standing across the ring from nefarious Superstars managed by Jimmy Hart, but in the years since their heyday, the relationship between the two men changed. Their new dynamic will be on display when Hart inducts Hillbilly Jim into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT.
Hillbilly Jim arrived on the scene in WWE in late 1984 as the protégé of Hulk Hogan, which made him a prime target for Hart and his collection of evildoers. The man from Mudlick, Ky., did battle with the likes of The Honky Tonk Man, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and Earthquake, all as "The Mouth of The South" lurked at ringside, ready to help his charges gain victory by any means necessary.
But after the two men stepped away from the ring, they grew to become close friends. Hart and Hillbilly Jim even lived under the same roof on the hit WWE Network reality show "Legends House."
What stories will Hart regale the WWE Universe with when he inducts Hillbilly Jim into sports-entertainment's most hallowed hall? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT!"
There was some speculation Hulk Hogan could be the one to induct Hillbilly Jim (Jim himself wanted Hogan to be picked), but WWE chose to go with "The Mouth of the South."