WWE Hall Of Fame On WWE Network News, Jimmy Hart Has Advice For Elias, Finn Balor Merch Tease

- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart at the HBO Sports Andre the Giant documentary premiere earlier this week in Los Angeles. Regarding today's crop of WWE Superstars, The Mouth of the South says he likes Elias because he plays guitar. Hart suggests Elias change his current look and come to Memphis to get a real rock & roll look, create a few hit records and go straight to the top.

- WWE has confirmed that the Hall of Fame Red Carpet special will return this year. It will air on Friday, April 6th at 7pm EST and air for one-hour. The 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8pm EST that Friday on the WWE Network. They currently have it scheduled to air for 3 hours.

See Also Mark Henry Says It's Up To Finn Balor To Take A More Prominent Role In WWE

- Finn Balor tweeted the following teaser for special Balor Club merchandise that will be sold during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans: