The Undertaker Vs. Triple H Full Match, Hulk Hogan - WWE Instagram, New Day Channel Black Panther

By Joshua Gagnon | March 31, 2018

- Above is The Undertaker vs. Triple H (with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee) in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28. After hitting a tombstone, Michaels counted the one-two-three for Undertaker.

- As noted, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Big Show, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Hart, and Hulk Hogan were at the HBO Andre the Giant premiere in Los Angeles. WWE's Instagram put together a collection of photos with one featuring Hogan shaking hands with Big Show. Despite the appearance, WWE continues to maintain that Hogan's premiere appearance does not mean Hogan is rehired and he doesn't have any other upcoming WWE events scheduled.

- At this weekend's Awesome Con in Washington, DC, The New Day dressed up as characters from the Marvel film, Black Panther. Before that photo, Xavier Woods sang some Billy Joel, which you can see in the video below.

