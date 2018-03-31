Tyson Kidd On Clotheslining Vince McMahon, EC3 Hypes WWE NXT North American Title Match, Breezango

- Above is the latest UpUpDownDown video from the WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational tournament that will wrap in New Orleans with the 2K Title belt up for grabs. This video features a Battle of Breezango with Fandango vs. Tyler Breeze.

- Natalya's latest Calgary Sun column is now online at this link. She interviewed husband Tyson Kidd about his favorite WrestleMania memories for the piece. Kidd named the WrestleMania 12 Iron Man match between uncle Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels as his all-time favorite. His second favorite was the Bret vs. Steve Austin I Quit match at WrestleMania 14. Kidd was torn between Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25 and Bret vs. Vince McMahon from WrestleMania 26 as his third favorite but went with Bret vs. Vince because of the role he played. Natalya wrote:

Then I asked for his third favourite match. TJ was torn again. I asked him why. He said he loved Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25, but he will absolutely never forget the moment that he clotheslined Mr. McMahon off the top turnbuckle on the floor at WrestleMania 26. TJ admitted, selfishly, that just like Austin who famously gave Mr. McMahon the stunner to the applause of the entire WWE Universe, TJ's very own WrestleMania moment came with performing the 'Super Hart Attack' team finishing move on his boss alongside my cousin Harry Smith. TJ said "it was so cool to be out there for Bret Hart versus Vince McMahon. Not everyone gets to keep their job after clotheslining their boss off the top turnbuckle. It's a moment that was so special to me because I realized I'd finally made it and had a WrestleMania moment of my own. Some people wait their entire lives to make their dreams come true. And I was lucky enough to do that at WrestleMania."

