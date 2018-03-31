WrestlingInc.com

WrestleMania & Takeover Start Time News, Matt Hardy Needs Your Help (Video), Mustafa Ali Promo

By Marc Middleton | March 31, 2018

- Above is a new "Heart vs. Soul" video from Mustafa Ali's personal YouTube page. Ali discusses his match with Cedric Alexander to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34.

- The WWE Network schedule has confirmed that a one-hour WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" pre-show will air at 7pm EST next Saturday night. Takeover is currently scheduled to run for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The schedule has also confirmed that the two-hour WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show will begin airing at 5pm EST. As noted, the second hour of the pre-show will also air on the USA Network. The WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7pm EST and right now they have the next program starting at midnight, which is a replay of the show.

Vince McMahon's Reaction To The Ultimate Deletion Social Media Success
- As noted earlier this week, The Deletion Anthem was released on YouTube and other outlets by CFO$ and WWE Music. WWE posted this new video of Matt Hardy asking fans to help the song climb the charts on iTunes.


