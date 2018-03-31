Vader Post-Surgery Update, Aleister Black Workout Video, Triple H On WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans'

- Above is new video of Aleister Black training for his "Takeover: New Orleans" match against WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.
- Vader took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on how he's doing after undergoing open-heart surgery this past Monday:
5 days since my surgery & it has been some the worst pain I have ever endured. The Hospital staff has been excellent and my surgeon was fantastic. I am greatful for the life I've had & the opportunitny to continue to live. THANK YOU JESUS. https://t.co/vA6VyYDrHZ— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 31, 2018
- Triple H tweeted the following comments today to promote the "Takeover: New Orleans" event. WWE will also tape a few NXT TV matches before the show hits the air.
7 Days until @WWENXT takes over...— Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2018
-@AndradeCienWWE v @WWEAleister
#NXTChampionship
-@JohnnyGargano v @ProjectCiampa
Unsanctioned match
-@WWEEmberMoon v @QoSBaszler
#NXTWomensTitle
...and that's just the start.#NXTTakeOver: New Orleans LIVE only on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/vMcUrIAfq1
...and we are crowning the first NXT North American Champion. @therealec3 @AdamColePro @VelveteenWWE @LarsSWWE @KillianDain and @KingRicochet— Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2018
6-man LADDER MATCH...#UndisputedERA vs. #DustyClassic winners#NXTTagTitles
This card is EPIC and MUST SEE!!!#WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/TZecrb2Qrr