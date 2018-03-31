WrestlingInc.com

Vader Post-Surgery Update, Aleister Black Workout Video, Triple H On WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans'

By Marc Middleton | March 31, 2018

- Above is new video of Aleister Black training for his "Takeover: New Orleans" match against WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- Vader took to Twitter last night and wrote the following on how he's doing after undergoing open-heart surgery this past Monday:


- Triple H tweeted the following comments today to promote the "Takeover: New Orleans" event. WWE will also tape a few NXT TV matches before the show hits the air.



