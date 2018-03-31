Ryback On Hulk Hogan Possibly Returning To WWE

As noted, WWE recently stated that may not rehire Hulk Hogan, they have had talks to have Hogal help others learn from his mistakes. On his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback gave his thoughts on the situation.

The WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in 2015 after a sex tape leaked that included him making anti-black remarks and expressing anger at the thought of his daughter dating a black man. He also used the n-word multiple times. Ryback said he believes all things can be forgiven in time and he thinks the WWE will make the decision to bring Hogan back to the company because of how much he's done for professional wrestling.

"I think in WWE's eyes, I think it is a step in the right direction. If he wants to be involved in WWE again and working with them, which I'm sure they do, but I think the bigger thing now is that since they are a public company and having major sponsors, it is all based off of their feedback is with WWE. That is something WWE has to discuss with the individual sponsors.

"Here is the one thing with humans. As much as humans like to hate people and see people fail and fall, one thing humans are really good at is forgiving. That is one thing that you see happen time and time again," Ryback said. "They have made mistakes, and a ton of backlash, but at the end of the day, time heals all wounds. You want to see the comeback and want to forgive, which is what I think you will see with Hulk Hogan because he has done so much to put WWE on the map and where they are. He is one of the cornerstones of the company as far as getting them the mainstream attention at the level where they are at. I think Vince McMahon will be forever grateful to Hulk Hogan and Hulk Hogan will forever be grateful to Vince. It is a partnership. I think it is a step in the right direction and I love to see the fences be mended in this situation."

Hogan has apologized for the racially insensitive remarks and hasn't really been in the public eye since the controversial incident. He has also expressed a desire to return to the WWE. Ryback said he thinks Hogan simply made a mistake and thinks it would be a good thing for the WWE to forgive him.

"I have met Hulk Hogan several times. He is a big believer in the Law of Attraction and The Secret. People make mistakes, and again, if you tap into anybody's personal life you can tap into anything about anybody. One thing humans like to do is critique the f--k out of other humans. Everybody does and says things, and he had personal conversations out there," Ryback said. "Not to say they are right, because they weren't. Sometimes when you are in the privacy of your own home, you say and do things because you know you are in the private situation. It was an unfortunate incident and he was deeply apologetic. People say and do things sometimes; mistakes are made, so I think this is a good thing for Hulk Hogan."

