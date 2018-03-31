WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss And Nia Jax Trade Shots On Social Media, Fans On WrestleMania Matches, Brie Bella

By Joshua Gagnon | March 31, 2018

- Above, Brie Bella gave some outfit tips for ladies heading to music festivals this year.

- In their latest poll, WWE asked fans: "Which match are you most excited for at WrestleMania?" As of this writing, the top five matches are: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (34 percent), Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (17 percent), Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (13 percent), Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (11 percent), and Charlotte vs. Asuka (7 percent).

- WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34. Over the last few weeks, Bliss (along with Mickie James) have been making fun of Nia Jax's appearance and using her as a "friend." It doesn't look like she is sorry about it either. Yesterday on Bliss' Instagram, she posted a photo that said, "Sorry for the mean, awful, accurate things I said." In the comments, Jax responded, "That's fine, your sorry basic ass will get what's coming to you."

