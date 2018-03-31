WrestleMania 34 Popping Up In New Orleans, Kurt Angle Sends Message To Stephanie Mcmahon - Triple H

- Above is the Soul Rebels playing Charlotte's theme in the streets of New Orleans.
- The New Orleans Airport tweeted out photos of WrestleMania 34 signs already placed around the building. WrestleMania 34 is next Sunday beginning with the Kickoff at 5pm ET.
Who's ready for @WrestleMania in #NOLA next week?— New Orleans Airport (@NO_Airport) March 29, 2018
We certainly are! ?????? @wwe pic.twitter.com/HS8yha18G2
- Yesterday on his Instagram, Kurt Angle sent out a simple message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, "You Suck." Angle will be teaming with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie next Sunday.