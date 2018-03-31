WrestlingInc.com

WrestleMania 34 Popping Up In New Orleans, Kurt Angle Sends Message To Stephanie Mcmahon - Triple H

By Joshua Gagnon | March 31, 2018

- Above is the Soul Rebels playing Charlotte's theme in the streets of New Orleans.

- The New Orleans Airport tweeted out photos of WrestleMania 34 signs already placed around the building. WrestleMania 34 is next Sunday beginning with the Kickoff at 5pm ET.


- Yesterday on his Instagram, Kurt Angle sent out a simple message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, "You Suck." Angle will be teaming with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie next Sunday.

To HHH and Stephanie.....

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

