WrestleMania 34 Popping Up In New Orleans, Kurt Angle Sends Message To Stephanie Mcmahon - Triple H

- Above is the Soul Rebels playing Charlotte's theme in the streets of New Orleans.

- The New Orleans Airport tweeted out photos of WrestleMania 34 signs already placed around the building. WrestleMania 34 is next Sunday beginning with the Kickoff at 5pm ET.

- Yesterday on his Instagram, Kurt Angle sent out a simple message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, "You Suck." Angle will be teaming with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie next Sunday.