Darren Young's First Post-WWE Match, Tommaso Ciampa Sends Message To Johnny Gargano, WWE Shop

- Above is Darren Young's first post-WWE match since he was released from the company in October of last year. The match took place at a WrestlePro event in Union, NJ against Impact Wrestling's Fallah Bahh. Young would go on to win the match via pinfall.

- Tommaso Ciampa continued to taunt Johnny Gargano on Twitter by letting his upcoming NXT TakeOver: New Orleans opponent he has one week left. "Bring your back, I'll bring my crutch," Ciampa wrote. Despite Gargano losing a "Title vs. Career" match against Andrade "Cien" Almas, NXT GM William Regal decided to book an unsanctioned match between Ciampa and Gargano.