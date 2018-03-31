WrestlingInc.com

Darren Young's First Post-WWE Match, Tommaso Ciampa Sends Message To Johnny Gargano, WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | March 31, 2018

- Above is Darren Young's first post-WWE match since he was released from the company in October of last year. The match took place at a WrestlePro event in Union, NJ against Impact Wrestling's Fallah Bahh. Young would go on to win the match via pinfall.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% off select tees. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on April 1 at 11:59pm PT.

- Tommaso Ciampa continued to taunt Johnny Gargano on Twitter by letting his upcoming NXT TakeOver: New Orleans opponent he has one week left. "Bring your back, I'll bring my crutch," Ciampa wrote. Despite Gargano losing a "Title vs. Career" match against Andrade "Cien" Almas, NXT GM William Regal decided to book an unsanctioned match between Ciampa and Gargano.



