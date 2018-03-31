WWE Main Event Recap: The Revival Vs. Titus Worldwide, Six Man Cruiserweight Action





The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus Worldwide's Apollo & Titus O'Neil (with Dana Brooke) and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Titus Worldwide (Apollo & Titus O'Neil) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Apollo and Wilder start the match. Wilder tries to pull Apollo towards the corner. Dawson tags in. Apollo and Dawson lock up. Dawson strikes and chops Apollo. Apollo hits a Back Drop on Dawson. Apollo clotheslines Dawson before tagging O'Neil in. Dawson drives his knee into O'Neil. Wilder tags in. O'Neil hits a Scoop Slam on Wilder. O'Neil chops Wilder. Apollo is tagged back in. O'Neil hits another Scoop Slam on Wilder. Apollo pins Wilder for a one count. Wilder backs Apollo into the corner. Dawson tags back in. Dawson holds Apollo up for Wilder to strike him several times. Dawson uppercuts Wilder. Dawson connects with an elbow strike to Apollo. Dawson hits a Leg Drop on Apollo. Dawson pins Apollo for a two count. Wilder tags in as Apollo attempts a back-slide pin on Dawson. Wilder drives his shoulder into Apollo. Dawson tags in. Dawson locks in a headlock. Apollo sends Dawson into a ring post to get out of it. Wilder is tagged in. Apollo hits a Powerslam on Wilder. Dawson is tagged in. Apollo moves out of the way of an Elbow Drop attempt by Dawson. O'Neil is tagged in. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on Dawson before splashing Wilder in the corner. O'Neil clotheslines Dawson. O'Neil splashes Dawson in the corner. Wilder sends Apollo out of the ring. Wilder tags in. O'Neil strikes Wilder to send him to ringside. O'Neil strikes Dawson. Wilder comes back in to ring on the other side. Dawson ducks a Big Boot attempt by O'Neil. Wilder and Dawson hit their Shatter Machine finisher on O'Neil. Wilder pins O'Neil for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)



A recap of the brawl between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan announcing that he will team with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Mince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Kalisto make their entrance. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese & Jack Gallagher make their entrance.

Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado & Kalisto

Daivari and Metalik start the match. Daivari kicks Metalik. Metalik chops Daivari. Daivari sends Metalik into the corner. Metalik superkicks Daivari. Metalik drives Daivari's face into the mat before pinning him for a two count. Daivari backs Metalik into the corner. Nese tags in. Nese strikes Metalik. Metalik hits a Modified Head-Scissors on Nese heading into a commercial break.

Metalik hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope on both Gallagher and Daivari as we return from the commercial break. Gallagher and Daivari roll out of the ring. Metalik goes to the ring apron. Dorado jumps off the back off Metalik for a Dive to the outside on Gallagher and Daivari. Nese attacks Metalik on the apron to send him to ringside. Kalisto connects with a kick to the face of Nese. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Nese. Kalisto pins Nese for the win.

Winners: Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

A recap of Ronda Rousey attacking Absolution's Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose on RAW is shown.

A recap of John Cena defeating Kane on RAW is shown to close the show.



