Alexa Bliss On Braun Strowman's Singing, First Time Meeting Vince McMahon, Being Anti-Social

WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Dirt Fork on Braun Strowman, meeting Vince McMahon, and her ideal night. Here are some of the highlights:

First encounter with Vince McMahon:

"The first time I met Vince, I had my hair extensions and was painting them pink with hair dye. I'm sitting there in makeup, painting my hair extensions and Vince walks by and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. Hi.' And he was like, 'Hello' and looks at my hair and asks me what I'm doing and I said, 'I'm painting my hair extensions' and he was really funny about it and said, 'You think I need pink in my hair?' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be awesome.'"

Her ideal night in:

"I'm pretty anti-social. I don't go out. I'm very immature still. My ideal night for me, personally, is watching Disney movies and drinking a glass of wine by myself in the hotel room. That's my ideal night. I guess people would describe me as the character I portrayed in NXT when I threw glitter and wore tutus and was very bubbly because that's what I love. I love things that are sparkly and glittery and Disney, all of these things a 26-year-old probably shouldn't like but I do."

Working with her Mixed Match Challenge partner, Braun Strowman:

"It was a lot of fun working with Braun Strowman. It was fun to show a different side of him. It was about time that the world saw a softer side of the monster. One fun thing is, he likes to sing. He has a good singing voice. I did not know this. He can really belt out a country tune."

Bliss also discussed her upcoming match against Nia Jax. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.