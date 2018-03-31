The Rock On Why He Wore Open-Calf Wrestling Boots, WrestleMania XXVI In 60 Seconds, Lars Sullivan

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally revealed why he wore wrestling boots that exposed his calf muscles.

On Saturday, Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter wondering where he got the idea to wear open-calf wrestling boots. He said the idea came from former wrestler George Wells, who most notably faced Jake "The Snake" Roberts at WrestleMania 2. Johnson said that in the 80s, Wells gave his father, Rocky Johnson, a pair of open-calf wrestling boots. Johnson found those boots one day and that's where he got the idea.

The open calf wrestling boot was an idea for OG wrestler named George Wells. He gave my pops an old pair of his boots in the 80's. They were in storage and my pops never wore em. I found em and thought it was a dope idea. Plus luckily I have big calves to fill them out ?????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 31, 2018

- WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at WrestleMania XXVI.

WrestleMania XXVI took place on March 28, 2010, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. The top matches at the show were The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in a No Disqualification Streak vs. Career Match (the main event), John Cena vs. Batista (c) for the WWE Championship, Chris Jericho (c) vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Bret Hart vs. Mr. McMahon in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack Match.

- Ahead of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Lars Sullivan tweeted this video of himself power snatching 305 pounds.

Over trained and under the weather and I'm still power snatching 305lbs. Come April 7th, you're looking at your new NXT North American Champion... Lars Sullivan pic.twitter.com/jw7MHws3E8 — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) March 29, 2018

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, Sullivan will compete in an NXT North American Championship Six-Man Ladder Match against Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, and new NXT Superstars EC3 and Ricochet.