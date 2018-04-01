NJPW Sakura Genesis Results: Okada Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Bullet Club Face Each Other, Tanahashi

NJPW Sakura Genesis took place earlier today with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. After the match, Okada spoke to the crowd and said there were no challengers left for him, Hiroshi Tanahashi came out and challenged Okada to a match. Both Okada and Tanahashi are tied at 11 for the most successful title defenses. Also, Cody and Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi with Cody getting the roll-up (while grabbing the tights) victory over Ibushi. Despite four title matches on this show, none changed hands.

Below are the full results:

* The Young Bucks defeated Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Taichi and Takashi Iizuka

* Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (c) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin, and Togi Makabe (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Jay White, and Hirooki Goto

* Davey Both Smith Jr., Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki defeated SANADA, EVIL, Tetsuya Naito

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) defeated Roppongi 3k and Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Hangman Page and Cody defeated Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega

* Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Next up on NJPW World is Lion's Gate Project 11 on April 10 at 6am ET.