Sound Off Reactions To Who Braun Strowman Should Partner With At WrestleMania 34

Yesterday we asked who you thought should team up with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34 and it basically came down to James Ellsworth and Elias. With Ellsworth it would be a nice end cap for his WWE career and he could take the pin. Other names mentioned: Big Show, Samoa Joe, Mark Henry, Bray Wyatt, Curt Hawkins, Dean Ambrose, and Lashley.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

TCBT:

"After accidentally falling into the Lake of Reincarnation, Braun Strowman will bring back Adam Rose in a legendary tag team battle against The Bar."

Damien Demento: TheKingOfZing:

"The greatest moment in WrestleMania history and biggest pop would be Ellsworth as Braun's partner."

JobberKane:

"If and only if they plan to keep the straps on The Bar, I would say Braun's partner should be Kane. With Kane eating the pin of course."

Acoustic David:

"I think it should be Mark Henry. If not for him, Strowman would not be in the WWE. Good little send off - a happy moment - then lose the titles to Authors of Pain at Raw on Monday."

