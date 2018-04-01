Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Recruit Women Into The Bullet Club

Earlier this week, Cody jumped on ROH's Facebook to do a live Q&A with fans before his upcoming match against Kenny Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7. During the interview, he was asked if he became the leader of the group, what would be the first thing he'd do. Cody said he wanted to bring women into the Bullet Club.

"I'm sure you've witnessed this tumultuous political theater with the most recent Presidential election," Cody said. "And you'll notice Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, they run these huge platforms where they talk about all this nonsense that they're gonna do. Stuff literally with checks and balances that they're not capable of doing. In this case, I'm not going to give you any nonsense. I'm going to tell you something right out of the gate as leader of the Bullet Club that I'm going to do. I'm going to recruit women to the Bullet Club and I have two in mind. Two in mind, which is a secret. All this nonsense, 'Well, New Japan doesn't have women,' well, the world has women. Women of Honor. We have the tournament finals at Supercard of Honor, come on! The Bullet Club needs women and not just, 'Oh, they're kinda in, but kinda not,' no, they need to be official members brought into the fold of the Bullet Club."

Cody then addressed a question if he's concerned about Bullet Club working against him and who his best friend is in the group.

"Well, I think Adam Cole was just a snake in the grass," Cody responded. "Just a lowly type individual that they needed to weed out of the Bullet Club in the first place. I have no concerns, when I lay my head down at night. When I lay my head down on the pillow and know without a shadow of a doubt. Know one-hundred percent that Nick Jackson is my best friend. He is my 'BFF' (Best Friend Forever). So, if you have a best friend forever, they're not gonna stab you in the back, they're not gonna plot and scheme, and all these these things-- Kenny Omega loves to stir the pot. He's a pot stirrer."

