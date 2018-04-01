The Undertaker Gets Called Out By John Cena On Social Media, How Old Is Randy Orton Today?, Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Cesaro announced on Saturday at 4pm ET he will be recording a live episode of Clash with Cesaro.

- WWE US Champion Randy Orton turns 38 years old today. At WrestleMania 34, Orton will defend his title against Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Rusev in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

- John Cena cracked a joke on his Twitter about getting a WrestleMania answer from The Undertaker, which was just "...". Over the last few weeks, Cena has called out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34, although he's been met with nothing but silence thus far.