Kenny Omega Cracks Early April Fools' Day Joke, NJPW G1 Climax Dates Revealed, Minoru Suzuki

- Above is a preview of this week's NJPW on AXS TV. It features Minoru Suzuki defending the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Togi Makabe. Also, Roppongi 3k defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Los Ingobernables de Japon and Suzuki-gun.

- Earlier today at NJPW Sakura Genesis (full results here) the upcoming G1 Climax schedule was revealed. The tournament will run from July 14 until August 12 with the final three shows taking place at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The G1 Climax is NJPW's most prestigious tournament of the year where 16 wrestlers will face off in a round robin styled tournament with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom (NJPW's biggest show of the year). Last year, Tetsuya Naito defeated Kenny Omega in the finals. This year's participants have yet to be announced.

- Last night, Kenny Omega sent out a tweet saying that he is going to "start doing more chain wrestling and multiple step up enzuis. This emotional stuff isn't real pro wrestling." A few minutes later he realized April Fools' Day hadn't begun for everyone.

So... I think I'm gonna start doing more chain wrestling and multiple step up enzuis. This emotional stuff isn't real pro wrestling. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 1, 2018