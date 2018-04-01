WrestlingInc.com

Tommaso Ciampa Wishes Candice LaRae 'Happy Easter,' Alexa Bliss Games With Seth Rollins, WWE - IG

By Joshua Gagnon | April 01, 2018

- Above, the WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational continues with Alexa Bliss (as Jim Neidhart) taking on Seth Rollins (as John Cena). Rollins picked up the victory and will face The Miz in the semis. The other semi-final match will be Kofi Kingston vs. Tyler Breeze.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: The Miz, Matt Hardy, Sasha Banks, and Liv Morgan.

- Tommaso Ciampa sent a "Happy Easter" to Candice LaRae and let her know, "Enjoy today. It may be the last chance you have to celebrate with that child of a man you call a husband." Johnny Gargano will face Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in an unsanctioned match.


