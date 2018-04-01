Big Indie Star To Miss WrestleMania Weekend?, Bullet Club Vs. ROH Champions, G1 Climax Hype Video

- Above is a hype video for this year's G1 Climax 28, which will run from July 14 until August 12.

- ROH announced an 8-man tag match was signed for Bound by Honor in Lakeland, Florida. It will be four (yet to be announced) members of the Bullet Club vs. whoever is the ROH World, TV, and Tag Team Champions on April 28. Currently, Dalton Castle (ROH World), Kenny King (ROH TV), and The Briscoes (ROH Tag) are champions.

- Will Ospreay retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship earlier today at NJPW Sakura Genesis against Marty Scurll. During the match, Ospreay's head landed hard on the apron while performing a Spanish Fly to the floor. He was also busted open from the move, which you can see below. Shortly after, Ospreay said he was okay, but might not be able to compete in New Orleans. According to PWInsider the neck is the concern here.

Hey guys I'm ok. But I might not be fit to compete for NOLA. I'll update you once I know more. — ????????? (@WillOspreay) April 1, 2018