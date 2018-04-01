WWE Live Event Results From North Charleston (3/31): Roman Reigns Headlines, Balor Vs. Rollins, More

Below are results from last night's WWE live event in North Charleston, SC:

* Asuka defeated Sonya DeVille (with Mandy Rose & Paige) via submission. Good match

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The Revival, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher.

* Bray Wyatt cut a promo but was interrupted by Matt Hardy, who said Wyatt needed to "change". Hardy and Wyatt brawled, with Hardy laying him out with the Twist of Fate to end the segment.

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar defeated Titus O'Neil & Apollo.

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane.

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks. At one point in the match, Sasha hit Alexa with a 619. Nia Jax came out after the match and attacked Alexa.

* Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins after both men traded several reversals. This was the match of the night.

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias. Elias performed a song ripping the crowd before the match.