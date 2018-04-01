Impact's Kiera Hogan On What Brooke Hogan Suggested To Her, Which WWE Star Is Her Idol

Impact Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan was recently on Interactive Wrestling Radio. You can download and listen to the interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

If she'd ever want to do a "daughter" angle with Hulk Hogan:

"(laughs) I wouldn't be opposed to it. I've actually had a conversation with Brooke Hogan about it. She got a hold of me and was like, 'We should be sisters or something!' I was like, 'That would be so cool!' My real name is Kiera Hogan. That is my real real name. WHen I got into wrestling, I was like, 'That works. I already am a Hogan!' But, I didn't want to steal off what he (Hulk) was doing. I wanted to be my own Hogan. I want to be my own person. I want to be the 'Girl on Fire' and set myself apart from Hulkamania and all that other jazz. But, I definitely am not opposed to it. Of course, I was a fan. But, I definitely want to be able to do my own thing at the same time."

Mickie James being an influence:

"Mickie James was my idol. She is my everything. But, definitely her story line with Trish Stratus was my absolute favorite. It drew me into wrestling. It was one of the best story lines, I think, ever. It was something so different for the women. I'm so in love with the theatrics of wrestling. Mickie James influenced my everything from everyday life to when I was in high school. I've been able to tell her this which is a plus for me and being able to be on the same card as her. She's just amazing. I love her so much! (laughs).

"I met her when I was 16. I met her every year after that so she saw me grow in wrestling as I got further and further into my career. That weekend, I was able to be on that first SHIMMER with her and was able to really talk to her. She was just so proud of me. She's almost like my second mother because I'm able to tell her, 'Look, Mom! I've accomplished more!' (laughs) She's literally the most down to earth person ever. She's such a sweetheart!"

Only being 4'11:

"I feel like it is neutral. It is not a benefit and it is not a defense. I feel like me being smaller, people think I'm not going to do as well as I usually do. I think I'm actually able to prove myself. Some people think I'm taller from my pictures. But, I'm only 4'11 and a half! (laughs) I don't feel like it is a total disadvantage."

The Women's Revolution:

"I have a different view on it. I feel like people are just now starting to see the women on the main stage but on the independents, they've been doing it forever. I feel like at this time, maybe because they're signing so many independent performers, now they're starting to get noticed. But, it has been such a topic on the independents for such a long time and now it is starting to get so much attention because it is on the main stage. The independents don't get enough credit."