The Rock Vs. John Cena WrestleMania XXVIII Match, Fans On Ronda Rousey, CSR Talk The Undertaker

By Joshua Gagnon | April 01, 2018

- Above is John Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 28. Rock would hit a rock bottom to get the pinfall victory.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "How many WWE titles will Ronda Rousey win?" As of this writing, Less than 4 (39 percent), Between 4 and 10 (39 percent), and More than 10 (22 percent).

- Here is the latest edition of CSR, exclusively on Wrestling Inc., featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. Below is this week's playlist featuring: Do we see The Undertaker at this week's Raw?, if Kevin Owens returned to Raw, and teaming with Braun Strowman or Daniel Bryan: who would get the bigger rub?

