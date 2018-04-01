Ronda Rousey On Wanting To Be A WWE Star, How Are Reviews For John Cena's Latest Movie?, Bobby Roode

- Above, WWE talked with Ronda Rousey as she prepares for her tag match at WrestleMania. Rousey did some training at the WWE Performance and spoke about why she wants to become a WWE Superstar.

"This is what I feel like is the most fulfilling path for me," Rousey said. "This is the way it was all meant to fall together. This resource of the Performance Center, I would describe the training here as grueling instead of intense. ... I've never had a day that wasn't interesting, actually I joke that I forget the kind of things people remember for the rest of the lives all the time. I think that would be overstimulating and too much for a lot of people, but that's the environment that I thrive in."

- John Cena's latest film, Blockers, currently has an 89% rating from 46 critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The comedy is set for release on April 6.

- Bobby Roode reflected on his year in WWE. Last year around this time he was defending the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver. This year, he'll be on WrestleMania in Fatal 4-Way against Rusev, Jinder Mahal, and WWE US Champion Randy Orton.