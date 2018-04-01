Charlotte On Missing Last Week's SmackDown, Wanting To Face Asuka, WrestleMania Ring Gear

Charlotte spoke with Barstool Sports on missing last week's SmackDown, her WrestleMania ring gear, and facing Asuka. Here are some of the highlights:

Missing last week's SmackDown due to dental surgery:

"I'm good. They just kept me off TV because it was so swollen and I was talking funny from the stitches. They cleared me to wrestle, but I just looked a mess. So, I'll be back next week."

Not knowing until WWE Fastlane if Asuka would pick her:

"[At the Royal Rumble] I was standing there hoping that everyone in 'Gorilla' or the writing team watching going, 'She has to pick me. I'm the only logical pick. She has to pick me!' and then Ronda [Rousey's] music hits, and I'm like, 'No, she still has to pick me' because I wanted to face Asuka that bad and I didn't know. I didn't know - I kind of heard rumblings - but I didn't know for sure until Fastlane."

Why she wants to face Asuka so badly:

"She has so much respect from the WWE Universe and fans worldwide, and she's different. For me it's more because I've never faced her. No one's even seen a singles, a tag, nothing from NXT. I mean, we have never crossed paths and that is very special in our industry. Because, I mean, you've at least wrestled once, right? How have we never touched?"

A hint at what her WrestleMania ring gear will look like:

"My gear is always very much the same shape, but the robe and the entire look is very much inspired from Triple H's [WrestleMania 30] entrance."

Charlotte also discussed her Dad and what other matches she's looking forward to at WrestleMania. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

