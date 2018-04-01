WWE Confirms Bobby Fish Injury, John Cena's First WrestleMania Entrance, 'Rusev Day' Receipt (Photo)

- Above is John Cena's first WrestleMania entrance at WrestleMania 20. Cena would defeat Big Show to win the WWE US Championship.

- Last month, Bobby Fish tore his MCL and ACL during an NXT TV tapings match in Indianapolis against Heavy Machinery. Today, Cathy Kelley confirmed the injury in the video below. This will change the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card as Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were scheduled to defend their NXT Tag Titles against the winner of this year's Dusty Rhodes Classic. The finals will take place next week between the Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong / Pete Dunne. For spoilers on how the TakeOver card will look, click here.

- After eating at a restaurant, Rusev received the check that included an employee discount with "Happy Rusev Day" on it. Rusev tweeted it out with the caption, "This man knows! Happy Rusev Day."